India says it has supported the entirety of Sri Lanka and has not taken a communal approach.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session today (Wednesday), said that the foreign policy of India is to serve the Indians.

“We have given support to the entirety of Sri Lanka which also includes the Tamil community, Sinhalese community and people from all other communities. We haven’t taken a communal approach in giving support to a neighbour in a serious economic situation,” he added. (Colombo Gazette)