Covid vaccination card not mandatory on arrival in Sri Lanka

The Covid vaccination card is not mandatory on arrival in Sri Lanka from today, the Health Ministry said.

Passengers arriving in Sri Lanka either at the airport or by ship will not be required to present the Covid vaccination card.

The decision has been taken considering the global situation with Covid.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that passengers will not be required to produce a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) certification when arriving in Sri Lanka.

However, he said that passengers departing Sri Lanka will be required to follow the procedure of the country they are travelling to. (Colombo Gazette)