CEB to issue paperless bills and receipts from January

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is to issue paperless bills and receipts to customers from January 2023.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that a discussion was held on steps to be taken to reduce expenses at the CEB.

As part of the discussion it was decided to issue paperless bills and receipts to customers from January 2023.

It was also decided to suspend construction work on the new CEB headquarters.

A decision was also taken to regulate the fixing of street lamps and operating street lamps. (Colombo Gazette)