Wasantha Mudalige and monk granted bail

Student activists Wasantha Mudalige and the Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, who were arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), were granted bail today.

Mudalige and the Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero were produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate who ordered that bail be granted.

However, while the Venerable Galwewa Siridhamma Thero was released on bail, Wasantha Mudalige was placed behind bars.

Mudalige was arrested in August following a protest staged in Colombo.

The protest was organized by the Inter-University Student’s Federation (IUSF).

The protesters demanded the release of all those involved in the demonstrations against the Government.

They also protested against President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A Detention Order (DO) was later issued on Wasantha Mudalige following his arrest.

Concerns were later raised in Parliament over the safety of Wasantha Mudalige. (Colombo Gazette)