Thilini Priyamali alleges her private parts were searched

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali alleged that she was stripped and that her private parts were searched in prison.

Priyamali filed a complaint over the alleged incident with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, through her lawyers.

Her lawyers said that prison officials had stripped her and searched her entire body, including her private parts.

Lawyers claimed that she suffered injuries to her private parts and had to seek medical attention.

Priyamali was arrested over a complaint received from a businessman pertaining to the misappropriation of well over Rs 200 mn.

Thilini Priyamali operated a luxury office on the 34th floor of the World Trade Center in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)