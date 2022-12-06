Rotary Club of Colombo Mid Town completes a Basic Education and Literacy project in Sevanagala

The Rotary Club of Colombo Mid Town, along with the “Ex HNB Friends” and the Rotaract Clubs of Colombo Mid Town, Colombo University Faculty of Management and Finance and Achievers Lanka Business School, recently donated multimedia equipment and furniture required for the English Lab of Somadevi Maha Vidyalaya in Sevanagala. The visiting Rotarians and Rotaractors also conducted a workshop on “Little Minds – Strong Values” for primary students to help them develop positive values.

Somadevi National School in Sevanagala is one of the oldest schools in Sevanagala with over 1,300 students receiving Primary and Secondary Education. The school has been in existence since 1969, amidst a lot of socioeconomic challenges, providing a tremendous service to the village community in the area. The school has been able to excel by producing a large number of students who qualified for higher education at the university level. The school has also excelled in sports activities.

Unfortunately, the school has only the very basic facilities in comparison to other schools in urban cities, and lacks much needed resources which are required to further facilitate students’ wellbeing and progress.

The school has identified the ever-increasing importance of the English language and had constructed an English Language Lab recently. Rotary Club of Colombo Mid Town will continue to support the school by donating books and also conducting workshops related to language and attitudinal education.