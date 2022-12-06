Retirement age for civil officers amended to 60 years

The retirement age for civil officers has been amended to 60 years with effect from 01 January 2023.

A gazette notice in this regard has been issued by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The gazette states that the Minutes on Pensions, which is amended from time to time has been further amended by removing Section 17 entirely and substituting it with a new Section.

The new Section states that “Any Government employee may be directed to retire from Government Service on or after attaining the age of fifty-five years. All civil officers must retire compulsorily on attaining the age of sixty, except those officers whose age of compulsory retirement is fixed by the Constitution or by any other law, unless otherwise decided by a competent authority.”

The gazette states that the order shall come into effect from January 01, 2023. (Colombo Gazette)