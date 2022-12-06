Multilateral agencies seek coordinated assistance for Sri Lanka

Multilateral agencies have sought coordinated assistance for Sri Lanka, following a discussion held with President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

Representatives from the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) decided that a coordinated assistance program supported by the multilateral financial institutions is required for Sri Lanka to recover from the economic crisis the country is currently facing.

They reached the agreement following a lengthy round table discussion held today (06) with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo where the President presented Sri Lanka’s development program associated with the economic recovery and growth along with the vision for long term development.

The President presented the program at the round table discussion in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

The round table discussion was held with the Vice President of the World Bank Martin Raiser, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen, IMF’s Senior Mission Chief Peter Breuer and Dr. Urjit Patel of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank along with the senior officials of those institutions, who are currently in Sri Lanka.

Following the detailed discussion, it was agreed that a coordinated assistance program supported by the multilateral financial institutions is vital for Sri Lanka to recover from the present economic difficulties.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabri, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Investment Promotion State Minister Dilum Amunugama, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Senior Economic Adviser to the President R. H. S. Samarathunga, Advisor to the President Dinesh Weerakkody, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, former Central Bank Governor Dr Indrajith Coomaraswamy and other senior officials from Government institutions and other institutions also attended the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)