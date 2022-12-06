Minister insists no move to legalise cannabis

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Sisira Jayakody, today insisted that there was no move to legalise cannabis.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament today, Jayakody said that a Cabinet paper has not been prepared to legalise cannabis.

However, the opposition accused the Minister of contradicting a statement made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on legalising cannabis for export.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the President, in his 2023 budget presentation, has said that a committee will be appointed to study the matter.

Member of Parliament, the Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero said that legalising cannabis will result in health issues.

He questioned if the Government has carried out a proper study before deciding to consider legalising cannabis. (Colombo Gazette)