Maithripala says animals “playing games” and multiplying fast

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says animals are “playing games” and multiplying faster than humans in Sri Lanka.

Speaking in Parliament today, Sirisena said that there has been a rapid increase in the number of animals, especially monkeys in Sri Lanka.

He said that the animals are “playing other type pf games” and multiplying.

The former President said that steps must be taken to control the situation.

Sirisena said that if required the focus of the animals must be shifted to other games.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that discussions have been held with animal rights groups on the matter.

He said that steps will be taken to control the increase of animals that pose a threat to agriculture in the country. (Colombo Gazette)