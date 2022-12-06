Kanchana insists revision of CEB tariffs a must

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera today insisted that the revision of electricity tariffs by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is a must.

Wijesekera told Parliament that failure to revise the electricity tariffs could result in extended power cuts.

He said that the proposals to revise the CEB electricity tariffs will be put forwarded to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The Minister said that the PUCSL cannot blindly reject the proposal.

He accused the PUCSL of misleading the public on the proposal to revise the electricity tariffs.

Wijesekera said that there are fears of a drought next year which could impact hydropower generation.

As a result, to ensure uninterrupted electricity in 2023 the Minister said the CEB would require more funds to purchase fuel and coal .

He said that the treasury is not in a position to provide all the funds required by the CEB.

Wijesekera also said that there is a move to restructure the CEB.

The Minister said that restructuring will help ensure the CEB becomes a profit earning institution as opposed to a loss making institution. (Colombo Gazette)