Hirdaramani Industries Kuruwita celebrates 30 years of success

A pioneer of the Sri Lankan apparel industry, Hirdaramani Group recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of one of its oldest and largest manufacturing facilities, Hirdaramani Industries Kuruwita.

Founded on the 26th of November 1992, the manufacturing facility has continuously undergone technological, product, and environmental evolution to provide world-class apparel for leading international brands.

The LEED-certified manufacturing facility has been recognised for its commitment to upholding international standards and is certified by leading global bodies including US Fair Trade, HIGG index and Worldwide Responsible Accreditation Production (WRAP).

“Our three-decade journey is a testament to Hirdaramani Group’s ability to remain agile and constantly innovate to keep up with the changing times. We are thankful to our employees, who are our greatest asset, as well as our customers and brands who have supported us over the years,” Director of Hirdaramani Group, Aroon Hirdaramani said.

The manufacturing facility, which began with 485 employees, is now the largest employer in the Ratnapura district, providing 3000 jobs and supporting the livelihoods of many. Furthermore, the company is continusouly engaged in CSR projects to uplift the community. This includes notable initiatives such as donating medical equipment and medicines to the Erathna and Ratanpura Hospital amidst medical shortages, contributing to sports and welfare activities of schools in the area and self-employment development programmes at the Kuruwita Prison.

As part of the group-wide commitment through the ‘Future First’ sustainability Roadmap 2025, guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Hirdaramani Industries Kuruwita’s efforts in going green have gone beyond its facility with the launch of several sustainability and biodiversity projects over the years. Some of these efforts include partnering with the Central Environmental Authority and SLT Mobitel in planting 10,000 trees, awareness campaigns in schools on environmental sustainability, the introduction of rainwater harvesting and space allocation for solar panels to generate 1.25 MW of electricity.

Additionally, as part of marking 30 years in the apparel industry, earlier this year, Hirdramani Industries Kuruwita launched a programme to drive a culture of change within the organisation by conceptualising “Team 50” – a group of cross-functional teams appointed to spearhead ten projects on driving performance management, 5S and problem-solving skills. The manufacturing facilitiyaims to become the best place to work under a 5-year strategic plan in collaboration with True North Consultancy, expected to launch in 2023.

“While this is one of the longest-operating facilities of Hirdaramani, we will continue to invest in expanding technology, manufacturing processes and innovation in the future. This is only possible owing to the unwavering commitment and loyalty of our workforce,” Director & CEO, Theodore Gunasekara, of Hirdaramani Industries said.