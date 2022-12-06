Hameedia continues partnership with Indira Cancer Trust by donating Rs.1 million from its ‘Pink Collection’ sales

Hameedia, Sri Lanka’s leading menswear brand that is synonymous with style and quality, donated Rs.1 million to Indira Cancer Trust (ICT) at a ceremony organised recently, continuing the strong partnership built in the recent years between both organisations. The donation was the latest sales proceeds from Hameedia’s ‘Pink Collection’ range, a special all-pink clothing collection for ladies and gents specially designed and marketed by Hameedia to support the ICT. This was an initiative under the social responsibility promise of the Hameedia Group’s My Friend Foundation, an organization focused on improving the lives of children in underprivileged communities.

The Chief Guest at the ceremony was celebrated cricketing personality Roshan Mahanama while the event was also graced by the presence of Dr. Lanka Jayasuriya Dissanayake – Chairperson/Trustee of the Indira Cancer Trust (ICT) Foundation, together with Fouzul Hameed – Managing Director of Hameedia and Certified Menswear Image Consultant (USA) and several other invitees and Hameedia team members.

Last year, Hameedia commemorated International Women’s Day with a number of educative and interesting events, one of which focused on ensuring the health and well-being of the staff by creating awareness about breast cancer and was organised in collaboration with the Indira Cancer Trust. This awareness programme shed light on this often unspoken of disease that affects millions of women across the world. Since early last year, Hameedia also participated in ICT’s ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ campaign where the purpose of wearing pink every Wednesday was to raise awareness about breast cancer as well as the lifesaving TLC method which can help women to detect abnormalities through self-examinations. This simple but powerful message of the ICT’s campaign, in partnership with the National Cancer Control Programme of the Ministry of Health, has raised awareness about breast cancer. It was a continuation of ICT’s breast cancer awareness month campaign, ‘TLC: Touch, Look, Check’ of October 2020.

Sharing his views, Fouzul Hameed commented, “At Hameedia, we value our female workforce and believe in providing them with equal opportunities to progress in their career and succeed in life. One of the key elements of doing so is by ensuring that they are in good health. The Indira Cancer Trust (ICT) Foundation’s impactful ‘TLC: Touch, Look, Check’ and the subsequent ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ have been instrumental in raising awareness and triggering meaningful conversations about breast cancer. We are proud to have been a part of these incredible campaigns and will continue to work with the Indira Cancer Trust Foundation into the future.”

Established in 1949, Hameedia has grown to become leaders and trendsetters in the Sri Lankan retail fashion industry having always delivered expert custom tailoring and the best in men’s fashion. Hameedia is a multi-brand retail store that offers customers optimal satisfaction in terms of a world-class retail experience and high-quality products merged with global trends. Hameedia’s collection of quality menswear brands include Envoy London, Le Bond, Signature, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Park Avenue, Allen Solly, Killer Wrangler, Raymond, and Adidas.