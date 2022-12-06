COPF finds only 4 casinos paying taxes

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has found that only 4 out of 7 casinos registered in Sri Lanka are paying taxes.

Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the Inland Revenue Department had visited the registered addresses of some of the casinos but found that there was no casino.

He said that it was later found that some of these casinos are operating online as a result of which a tax cannot be charged.

Dr. Harsha de Silva told Parliament that before new casinos are approved there needs to be a casino regulatory authority in place.

The Finance Ministry has sought 2 years to establish a casino regulatory authority which Dr. Harsha de Silva says is too long. (Colombo Gazette)