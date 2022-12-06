Broker linked to Borella hospital kidney racket arrested

A broker linked to a human organ trafficking racket at a private hospital in Borella, has been arrested and remanded.

The Police said that the 41-year-old suspect was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court and remanded till 13th December.

Meanwhile, overseas travel bans have been imposed on six Directors of the private hospital.

The Ministry of Health has also launched an investigation into the racket.

It was reported recently that five people, including a kidney donor lodged a complaint at the Borella Police against the private hospital located in Borella, stating that they were duped into donating their kidneys on the promise of cash rewards.

The complaints had been submitted by a resident of Michael Mawatha, Kochchikade who is a welder by profession, a resident of Sri Pannananda Mawatha, Colombo who works as a road cleaner, a resident of Sirisada Sevana housing complex in Bloemendhal who is employed as a welder, a resident of Mirania Street, Colombo 13 who is a labour and a resident of Sathiru Sevana, Colombo 15. (Colombo Gazette)