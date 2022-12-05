Strong objections to moves to increase CEB tariffs

Strong objections were raised in Parliament today over moves to increase tariffs by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Government and Opposition MPs raised concerns in Parliament today over the move.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that the public have been “electrocuted” by the move.

He said the public will not be able to cope with a price increase.

MP Wimal Weerawansa said that the move to increase the CEB tariffs is part of moves to cover past losses.

He said that this will have a serious impact on local industries.

The Government said that the matter will be discussed by the Cabinet.

Minister Susil Premajayantha said that a final decision has not been taken on the matter.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted saying the Government has not proposed to recover past loses of the CEB from a tariff revision.

He said the proposal that was presented was for an automatic cost reflective tariff mechanism to be implemented to supply uninterrupted power and to recover the current cost of power supply. (Colombo Gazette)