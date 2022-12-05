ICE and other drugs found in school canteen

Crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and other forms of drugs were found in a school canteen in Gampaha today.

The Police said that a 42-year-old woman had been arrested with ICE and pills.

The woman was said to be managing the canteen at the school.

According to the Police, 7 packets containing ICE and 38 pills were recovered from the canteen of the school in Malwathuhiripitiya in Gampaha.

Concerns had been raised in the recent past over the threat of the ICE drug and narcotics being smuggled into schools.

There have also been reports of narcotics getting into the hands of school children. (Colombo Gazette)