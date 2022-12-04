Government assures restoration of food security

The Government has assured the restoration of food security through the 2023 budget.

State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe said that the budget places more focus on the poor and the people who are under various economic pressures.

“With this budget we expect to provide relief and the restoration of food security and livelihood of the people who have been affected by the economic situation in our country. The Government has already implemented the provisioning of prosperity allowance, financial assistance to the elderly, nutritional food packages to pregnant mothers, financial assistance to low-income disabled people, financial assistance to kidney patients, breakfast for pre-school children, and nutritional supplements to children suffering from acute malnutrition,” the State Minister said.

A statement issued by the State Minister said that this year’s budget has allocated provisions for several welfare programs for education as well as livelihood support.

The stipends currently paid to Samurdhi, elderly, differently-abled and kidney patients will also continue.

The State Minister of Finance emphasizes that it is the responsibility of the applicants to provide 100% accurate information when applying for new welfare benefits. (Colombo Gazette)