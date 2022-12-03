Opposition Leader calls for elections

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today called for elections for the people to decide who should govern the country.

Speaking in Parliament, the Opposition Leader said that the people should be given a mandate to either elect a new Government or maintain the same Government.

“That mandate should be given an opportunity,” he said.

Premadasa said that the international community and the opposition are not satisfied with the reforms undertaken by the Government.

He also noted that the international community are talking about economic crimes.

The Opposition Leader said that the Government must implement a process to address economic crimes. (Colombo Gazette)