US wants political and economic reforms in Sri Lanka

The United States (US) says political reforms need to accompany economic reforms in Sri Lanka.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power met with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to further USAID’s understanding of the Government of Sri Lanka’s priorities and reforms to address the country’s economic crisis.

The two discussed how USAID can support a viable path forward for Sri Lanka’s recovery and growth.

Administrator Power, who visited Sri Lanka in September, reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting Sri Lanka to help resolve its complex crisis, including addressing the urgent needs of Sri Lanka’s most vulnerable and marginalized communities.

She underscored that political reforms need to accompany economic reforms in Sri Lanka.

USAID remains committed to further cultivating its longstanding partnership with Sri Lanka to help secure peace and prosperity. (Colombo Gazette)