UK to enforce Sri Lankan-style crackdown on protests

The United Kingdom (UK) is to enforce a Sri Lankan-style crackdown on illegal protests.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted by the BBC as saying it is “completely unacceptable” that people were having their lives disrupted by a “selfish minority” who join illegal protests.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has met with Police chief constables to discuss tactics used by some environmental protest groups, such as Just Stop Oil.

The Prime Minister said: “My view is that those who break the law should feel the full force of it.”

Speaking after the meeting at No 10 he said the Police had his support.

The Prime Minister said the police were already being given new powers to clamp down on illegal protests and would have his full support in acting decisively to end “the misery and disruption” caused to ordinary families.

In September the UK had expressed dismay at the use of violence against protesters in Sri Lanka.

The UK delegation at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva told the Council at its 51st Session that in coming together to protest about the economic situation, Sri Lanka’s people exercised their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association and freedom of expression.

“We are dismayed that in response, violence was used against protesters. We are deeply concerned about the arrest and ongoing detention of protestors under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and continue to call for reform of the Act,” the UK delegation in Geneva had said. (Colombo Gazette)