TNA MP threatens to stage “Go Home China” protest

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiya Rasamanickam has threatened to stage a “Go Home China” protest.

Speaking in Parliament today, Rasamanickam lashed out at the Chinese Embassy in Colombo for tagging him on social media and attacking him over comments he had made in Parliament this week.

The MP said that he had every right to make comments in Parliament on any subject.

Rasamanickam said that while the people in Sri Lanka might be divided on ethnicity they are all united as Sri Lankans.

He said that Sri Lanka united to send President Gotabaya Rajapaksa home.

Rasamanickam warned that if the Chinese do not work towards the benefit of the Sri Lankan people then he will lead a ‘Go Home China’ campaign.

His comments however drew strong opposition from Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Dr. Harsha de Silva.

Dr. Harsha de Silva said that Sri Lanka must work with all countries.

However, TNA MP M.A Sumanthiran lashed out at Dr. Harsha de Silva for responding to a speech made by Rasamanickam.

He said that Dr. Harsha de Silva is not a Minister to respond in such a manner. (Colombo Gazette)