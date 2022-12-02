Sri Lanka seeks Maldives assistance in war on drugs

Sri Lanka has sought the assistance of the Maldives in the war on drugs.

Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat today (02).

Considering the long-standing friendship between the Maldives and Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe requested the Maldives to invest in Sri Lanka’s high-tech agriculture sector, cruise tourism and high-end tourism sectors.

President Wickremesinghe also requested the Maldives to join hands with Sri Lanka in establishing the climate change university.

The duo also discussed the growing drug menace affecting this region and President Ranil Wickremesinghe sought the assistance of the Maldives in combatting the drug scourge.

President Wickremesinghe also told the Maldivian Vice President that he intends to invite the Maldivian President to Sri Lanka once his residence, which was destroyed during the July protests, is rebuilt. (Colombo Gazette)