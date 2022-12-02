Speaker lashes out at SJB over discipline

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena lashed out at the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today over the discipline of the SJB MPs.

He told MP Lakshman Kiriella to ensure the SJB MPs maintain discipline.

Kiriella responded saying it is the duty of the Speaker to maintain discipline in Parliament.

The Speaker said that it is the duty of the party to ensure the discipline of their MPs.

He expressed disappointment over the behaviour of the SJB MPs.

“Controlling your MPs is not my duty but its your duty,” the Speaker said.

Abeywardena said that even when SJB MPs get up and disrupt proceedings the party fails to control the MPs. (Colombo Gazette)