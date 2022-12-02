Link Samahan SP Balm brings soothing relief to Apparel Premier League as ‘Official Health Partner

Link Natural Products has demonstrated its commitment towards supporting sports in Sri Lanka by becoming the ‘Official Health Partner’ of the ongoing Apparel Premier League (APL) tournament.

Organized by Apparel FM and Joint Apparel Association Forum Sri Lanka (JAAF), the Apparel Premier League is the first-ever softball cricket tournament exclusively for the apparel industry of Sri Lanka. The main objective of the tournament is to showcase the apparel workforce’s sporting talents and to give them due recognition as a highly-valuable workforce in the country that plays a central role in bringing much-needed foreign exchange revenue to the country. The tournament is currently being held in Kurunegala, Avissawella, Katunayake and Galle with 64 teams battling it out to become champions.

As the ‘Official Health Partner’ for the APL, Link Natural deployed a team at the event that helped out with soothing massages using Samahan SP Balm that eased the body pains of players while Samahan with coffee was made available to strengthen immunity . Samahan SP Balm is an herbal balm that provides safe and instant relief for aches and pains. It is a high quality product that contains 6 medicinal herbal ingredients and 9 herbal essential oils, specially formulated using modern science and technology to maximize its effectiveness. It can be used for a variety of physical ailments in everyone’s daily lives including headaches, back pains, neck and shoulder pain, menstrual pain, sprains and bruises, as well as cold and nasal congestion.

Sharing his views about the tournament, Link Natural Products Head of Marketing Mr.Romero Linden stated, “The Apparel industry is one of the most important industries in Sri Lanka that brings in significant amounts of foreign exchange to the country while also employing hundreds of thousands of our youth. This unique cricket tournament gives these men and women the chance to showcase their cricketing prowess, be recognised for their talents and bring glory to their respective organisations. As a company that manufactures and markets world-class products that empower individuals to live healthy, active lifestyles, we felt it was important that we came forward to support such a noteworthy event and let the players and even the audience understand how Samahan SP Balm can become an integral part of living a healthy, pain-free life.”

Link Natural is a leading exporter of many products including Samahan to countries around the globe. The company is guided by the noble philosophy of combining the wisdom of Ayurveda with the latest scientific methods and today’s technology to provide consumers with safe, efficacious and high quality herbal healthcare products that enable people to live healthier, longer and more active lives. Samahan SP Balm is another one of the company’s unique products developed at the state-of-the-art Link Natural R&D Centre and available in convenient 3g,7g,20g and 50g sizes that suit the lifestyles of today’s consumers.