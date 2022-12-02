Crew from Sri Lanka on detained ship in Nigeria in good health

A Sri Lankan crew on a ship detained in Nigeria are in good health, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Kenya, Velupillai Kananathan joined a consular visit to the vessel M/T Heroic IDUN along with the High Commissioners/ Diplomats of India, Poland and the Philippines on 27 November, 2022.

Following the visit, High Commissioner confirmed the Sri Lankan crew members are in excellent health, a statement issued today said.

The Nigerian Navy is providing adequate security and all assistance on board, including food, medical and recreational facilities.

The vessel is detained by the Nigerian authorities for entering the Nigerian Maritime Environment in August 2022. The next hearing of the trial is scheduled on 11 January, 2023.

The Ministry and the High Commission will continue to monitor the situation. (Colombo Gazette)