UK working with India to address issues in Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) says it is working with India to address issues in Sri Lanka.

The UK House of Lords discussed the Sri Lanka issue, particularly the economic and human rights issue.

Minister of State Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmad responded to questions raised on Sri Lanka by members of the House of Lords.

In his response the UK Minister noted what he said was an important role played by India in Sri Lanka.

Lord Tariq Ahmad said that the UK will remain focused on the human rights issue in Sri Lanka.

He said the UK will also help Sri Lanka face the humanitarian issue in the country. (Colombo Gazette)