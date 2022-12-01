Russian among 2 killed after train rams into three-wheeler

A Russian was among 2 people killed after a train crashed into a three-wheeler at an unprotected level crossing in Dalawella, Unawatuna.

The three-wheeler was crossing the railway track when the train crashed into the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and the Russian passenger were killed in the accident.

The three-wheeler caught fire during the accident and was completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, one person was killed after a train crashed into a minibus in Jaffna today.

The accident occurred at an unprotected level crossing.

The Police said the driver of the bus was killed in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)