Ranil says he needs to rehabilitate SJB MPs

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will need to rehabilitate Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs.

Speaking in Parliament today, the President invited the SJB for talks to discuss issues related to the education sector.

He recalled that all those in the SJB are former UNP members and stand for the same economic policies.

Wickremesinghe said that the SJB members stood for a social market economy.

The President urged the SJB not to have talks with groups that have opposing economic policies.

Wickremesinghe was responding to a statement made by SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella on private universities in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)