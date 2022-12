PUCSL makes u-turn and approves further power cuts

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) made a u-turn today and approved further power cuts from today.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake had announced yesterday that power cuts had not been approved from today.

“The CEB has been granted approval by PUCSL for power cuts until 30th November only. No approval has been granted yet for power cuts beyond today. Further, CEB’s request for 3hr power cuts on 25th November has been rejected by PUCSL and only granted 2 hr 20min power cut,” Ratnayake said last evening.

However, this morning, the PUCSL said that power cuts had been approved for today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday).

Accordingly, the PUCSL said that power cuts of 2 hours and 20 minutes have now been approved for 01st and 02nd December. (Colombo Gazette)