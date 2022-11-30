Sri Lanka boost chances of qualifying for Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka boosted their chances of qualifying directly for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in India with a thrilling four-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Charith Asalanka was the hero for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 83 as the Asian side successfully chased down Afghanistan’s massive total of 313/8 with just two balls remaining.

It was Sri Lanka’s third highest run chase in Men’s ODI cricket and their best they have achieved since they hauled in India’s lofty score of 321/6 in the Champions Trophy at The Oval in 2017.

The triumph also helped Sri Lanka stay in touch with the top eight sides on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

The 10 points for the victory means Sri Lanka now have a total of 77 points on the current Super League standings and Dasun Shanaka’s side can catapult past eighth-placed West Indies by winning at least two of their remaining three matches.

Those matches for Sri Lanka arrive in March, with the three remaining fixtures to be held against New Zealand away from home. (ESPN)