India, Morocco hold fifth foreign office consultations in Rabat, to expand ties in different domains

India and Morocco held the fifth foreign consultations in Rabat and resolved to further expand and strengthen bilateral partnership in different domains.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had held a meeting with Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

Earlier in September, Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India and Zineb El Adaoui, the first President of the Court of Accounts, Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the supreme auditing bodies of the two countries. Both sides agreed to conduct training programmes in their respective countries and explore other means of capacity development support.

For long, India has been one of the major markets for Moroccan phosphates and its derivatives. India’s export basket to Morocco has also grown significantly in recent years.

Main items of Moroccan export to India are phosphoric acid, phosphate, metallic ores and metal spray and inorganic chemicals. (ANI)