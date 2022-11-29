Official from Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman arrested over sex trafficking

An official who was attached to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, was arrested on his return to Sri Lanka today over sex trafficking.

The Third Secretary of the Embassy was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

He was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for further investigations.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela had earlier issued an open warrant for the CID to arrest the Third Secretary of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, E. Kushan.

Several Sri Lankan women had been trafficked to Oman for sex with the assistance of a local recruitment agency.

At least 90 female domestic workers from Sri Lanka were stranded in Oman, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat had said earlier this month.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat, Oman said it receives an increasing number of complaints daily from Sri Lankan female domestic workers who arrived in Oman.

Most of them have arrived using visit or tourist visas intending to convert them to work visas. Many of them were trafficked by unscrupulous and unregistered agents and faced tremendous difficulties including various harassment. (Colombo Gazette)