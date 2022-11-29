Kingsbury Colombo launches a “Christmas Carriage of Hope”

The Kingsbury Colombo launched their “Christmas Carriage of Hope”, a festive icon that represents the hotel’s CSR initiative this festive season with the presence of Mohan Pandithage, Chairman & Chief Executive for Hayleys PLC and Rohan Karr, Managing Director for Hayleys Leisure.

The carriage has been designed and assembled by the hotel, and by using their Christmas decorations- mainly the carriage of hope, the hotel aims to create awareness towards this initiative.

The Kingsbury, Colombo has selected 25 deserving schools, one from each district with a total of 60-90 students in each school. Having liaised with the Principals and head teachers from these schools, the hotel has listed down the requirements of all these students. With over 2500 students, the hotel will be donating 25,000 exercise books during the first week of January 2023, by visiting each school individually during this time.

Guests visiting the hotel from the 27th November – 30th December, are encouraged to share a picture with the “Carriage of hope” and tagging The Kingsbury on social media platforms. The hotel aims to reach a total of 25,000 tags with 1 tag = 1 exercise book. In addition to this, guests can also make a donation by visiting the hotel’s online delivery platform indulgence.thekingsburyhotel.com which will offer them a selection of exercise books that will help sponsor a child / many children.

“Christmas has always been about giving and sharing. These are trying times for so many people and I believe with this initiative that combines all our efforts and yours can help many deserving children” said Rohan Karr, Managing Director of Hayleys Leisure. “We invite you all to join hands and help spread the word to make this initiative a success” he further said.

The Kingsbury, Colombo will introduce a range of offerings during the season and they invite you all to share the festive cheer!