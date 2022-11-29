High spending tourists arrive in Sri Lanka on luxury ship

High spending tourists arrived in Sri Lanka today on the luxury passenger cruise ship Mein Schiff 5.

Over 2,000 tourists arrived on the ship and were welcomed at the Colombo Port.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that the ship brought high spending tourists.

He said the tourists had made bookings for several events while in Sri Lanka.

Hapag Lloyd Lanka, a joint venture between Aitken Spence PLC and TUI, ushered in the super luxury cruise Mein Schiff 5 at the Colombo port. The cruise will be calling on at the Hambantota Port on 30 November.

Aitken Spence Travels is the shore excursion partner for Mein Schiff 5 in Sri Lanka. They will offer excursions for majority of the passengers covering locations and tours such as Colombo City tours, walking tours, panoramic Colombo tours, tuk-tuk tours, Muthurajawela boat safari tours, temple tours to Kelaniya, agrovillage, tea plantations, Sigiriya by air taxi, Galle day tours, beach breaks, Madu ganga river safaris and cultural shows. (Colombo Gazette)