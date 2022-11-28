TNA says Tamils allowed to commemorate war dead

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) says President Ranil Wickremesinghe did not obstruct Tamils who commemorated the victims of the war.

The Mahinda Rajapaksa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa Governments have often blocked such attempts.

However, TNA MP Selvam Adaikalanathan told Parliament today that several events were held yesterday to commemorate the victims of the war.

However, he said that apart from a few incidents, most events were held without any obstructions.

The MP hailed President Ranil Wickremesinghe for allowing the events to take place and give reconciliation a chance. (Colombo Gazette)