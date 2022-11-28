Sirisena says people who cant walk made Ambassadors

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says some people who cant walk have been made Ambassadors by Sri Lanka.

He also said that one Ambassador posted overseas, travels to the United States on holiday and not Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador was appointed to a powerful country but goes to the US when on holiday.

The former President expressed these views while speaking in Parliament today.

Sirisena said that Sri Lanka’s behaviour with the world must be looked into.

He said that some politicians in the past had verbally abused some countries.

The former President also recalled that one politician had even made fun at then UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navanethem Pillay.

“The world is watching us,” he added.

He said that only suitable people must be appointed as Ambassadors by Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)