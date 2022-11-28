Minister claims men in robes protested at day, partied at night

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga claims some men in robes protested at day and partied at night during the ‘Aragalaya’.

He told Parliament that the respect for monks diminished as a result of the actions of some of these men in robes.

The Minister said that videos surfaced on Facebook showing some men in robes partying with other protesters during the ‘Aragalaya’ (struggle).

Ranatunga said that the Government will not disrespect monks who protect the robe.

He was responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa that some leaders had made statements disrespectful of the Buddhist clergy.

Premadasa said that some leaders assume monks must listen to them and do what they say. (Colombo Gazette)