Media accused of damaging Sri Lanka’s image

The media has been accused of damaging Sri Lanka’s image by publishing negative stories and photographs.

Media Minister Bandula Gunawardana said that Sri Lanka’s image took a severe beating in the recent past.

He said that tourists are not convinced they can move around Sri Lanka freely.

Gunawardana said tourists are reminded of images of protesters blocking access to the airport, Parliament unable to convene, people bathing in the swimming pool at the President’s House, and fuel queues.

He said these images spread on social media and made it to the front page of the print media.

Gunawardana said that that this damaged Sri Lanka’s image.

The Minister said that the media and social media that ensure Sri Lanka’s image is not damaged, will be bringing respect to their land of birth. (Colombo Gazette)