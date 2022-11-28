India requests consular access to 8 former Indian Navy officers in Qatar custody: MEA

The Indian authorities are seeking consular access from the Qatari government to eight former naval officers who were detained in Doha, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“Yes, this issue is something that we have been pursuing and talked about it earlier. Our embassy in Doha has been regularly raising the issue with the Qatari authorities. That some family members have recently been permitted to visit their relatives in detention. We are separately seeking further consular access and as soon as we have some updates we will continue to share them,” a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said at the weekly media briefing.

Bagchi said this in response to queries on detention reports. (HTDS)