Hilton Colombo kicks off festive season with special friends

Hilton Colombo launched the festive season with 30 little special friends from the Sapling Pre-School run by SERVE

The traditional lighting of the tree was officiated by Hotel Developers Lanka Ltd. Chairman Nimal Perera and Manesh Fernando – Hilton Colombo General Manager/Hilton Sri Lanka Area General Manager together with the little VIPs.

About SERVE

SERVE stands for Socio-economical, Ecological, Religious, Virtuous Empowerment. SERVE is a Sri Lankan Not for Profit and Non-Governmental Organization. SERVE was established in February 1999 by Sanjeeva de Mel and a group of experienced professionals to work with and for the needy, especially children and women.

The Vision of SERVE is to contribute to a society that supports and ensures equality and dignity of people, especially children and the Mission is to facilitate empowerment of people, especially children and women , through a quality, participatory, creative, and scientific process.

The Objectives of SERVE : 1.Facilitate development of analytical capacity of families and communities including children to assess the status of child rights in order for them to take corrective steps, 2.Facilitate empowerment of women and children towards achieving their own socio economic goals, 3.To facilitate a process whereby children, families and communities will be responsible for the protection and preservation of the ecology, 4.To strengthen spirituality and promote interreligious/multi-ethnic activities towards harmonious living , 5. To facilitate development of children as researchers and use such information to the betterment of their own communities.