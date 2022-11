A suspect linked to the Easter Sunday attacks, who was out on bail, was murdered in Colombo, in broad daylight, today.

The 38-year-old man was stabbed by unknown individuals in Mattakkuliya this morning.

According to the Police, the assailants had arrived in a car and carried out the crime.

The victim was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital but was pronounced dead in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)