Diana ordered to appear in court over citizenship case

State Minister Diana Gamage has been ordered to appear in court in the case filed over her citizenship.

The Court of Appeal ordered Gamage to appear in court on 12th December.

The Court of Appeal also ordered the Controller of Immigration and Emigration to submit the relevant documents related to her citizenship.

A writ petition had been filed earlier over the citizenship of the State Minister.

The petition sought court intervention to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament on the basis that she is a British citizen.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is investigating Gamage’s passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC).

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered the CID to submit details on the progress of the investigations on 15th December. (Colombo Gazette)