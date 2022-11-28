Demerit points system to be introduced for motorists

A demerit points system is to be introduced for motorists from January, the Government said today.

State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna said that the demerit points system will result in drivers temporarily losing their licence.

Alagiyawanna said that Sri Lanka records approximately 40,000 road accidents annually.

He said that the demerit points system is one way to reduce road accidents.

The demerit points system cuts points for 34 road rules violations.

The Minister explained that a motorist driving above a speed of 150 will lose 8 points.

The Minister said that a total of 24 points is available and if a motorist loses all 24 points then the driving licence will be suspended for a year. (Colombo Gazette)