Antony Blinken to have talks with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister

The Foreign Ministry said that Sabry will visit the United States of America from 29 November to 04 December 2022, on the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He will also meet members of the Congress and other senior interlocutors of the U.S. Government during the visit. (Colombo Gazette)