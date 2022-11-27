Parliament approves appointment of new Foreign Secretary

The Parliament committee on High Posts has approved the appointment of new Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane.

Wijewardane has already assumed duties at the Foreign Ministry as the new Foreign Secretary.

Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said the appointment of four Secretaries to Ministries, a Chairman to a State institution and an Ambassador have been approved by the Committee on High Posts.

Accordingly, the appointment of Udaya Indrarathna was approved as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to United Arab Emirates by the Committee on High Posts.

Furthermore, the appointment of W. A. Chulananda Perera as the Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, Mrs. Aruni Wijewardane as the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. J.M. T. Jayasundara as the Secretary to the Ministry of Industries, N. D. Gunawardene as the Secretary to the Ministry of Technology received the approval of the Committee on High Posts.

The appointments of K. A. Wimal Rupasinghe as the Chairman of the National Paper Company Limited and Kanchana Ratwatte as the chairman of the Bank of Ceylon was also approved.

The Committee on High Posts met in Parliament under the chairmanship of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Keheliya Rambukwella, Vidura Wickramanayaka, Members of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, John Seneviratne, Thalatha Athukorala, (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Rishad Bathiudeen, Udaya Gammanpila, Dharmalingam Siddarthan were present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)