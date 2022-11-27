Flashdance singer and actress Irene Cara dies aged 63

Cara’s publicist, who announced her death, said she died at home in Florida but the cause is “currently unknown”.

Born in 1959 in the Bronx, New York City, Cara was the youngest of five children and started her career on Spanish-language TV. Her father was Puerto Rican and her mother, Cuban-American.

Having recorded music as a child, both in Spanish and English, she went on to appear in a number of on-and-off Broadway musicals.