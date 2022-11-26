Ship carrying 9,000 MT of diesel from China arrives in Sri Lanka

A ship carrying 9,000 metric tons of diesel donated by China arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The oil tanker “Super Eastern” carrying 10.6 million liters of diesel donated by China to Sri Lanka to be used by farmers and fishermen arrived at the Colombo Port, the Chinese Embassy said.

The Embassy said that the unloading of the diesel will commence after sample testing is carried out.

The diesel will be handed over to the Ministry of Power and Energy and distributed to needy farmers and fishermen immediately. (Colombo Gazette)