Duminda likely to be appointed Power Minister

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Duminda Dissanayake is expected to be appointed as the new Minister of Power.

SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera alleged that Dissanayake had struck a deal with the Government in order to vote in support of the 2023 budget.

He said that there is strong speculation the deal includes appointing Dissanayake as a Cabinet Minister.

The SLFP had decided to vote against the 2023 budget during the second reading held recently.

However, Dissanayake had gone against the party decision and voted in support of the budget. (Colombo Gazette)