The Government has enforced a ban on passengers wearing gold jewellery over 22 carats when arriving in Sri Lanka.

The move is part of attempts to crackdown on gold being smuggled into the country.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that passengers arriving with gold jewellery valued over 22 carats must have prior approval from the Controller General of Imports and Exports.

Siyambalapitiya said that at least 50kg of gold is smuggled into Sri Lanka daily. (Colombo Gazette)